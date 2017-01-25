Wilmington trainer looks to help senior fitness groups

Seniors were displaced after the WAC closed in December. (Photo: Jamie Scott)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When the Wilmington Athletic Club closed in December, some 200 seniors were left without a group exercise program to go to.

Anita Harrell, a fitness trainer from here in Wilmington, made it her goal to try and give some of them a new facility.

Harrell tells us that she is opening a new permanent facility to house the Silver Sneakers and Silver and Fit programs next week.

If you’d like to join either of the programs, you can contact Anita Harrell at (910) 471-1356 or by e-mail at anita@fitmotraining.com