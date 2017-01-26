Officers identify 3 juveniles responsible for “dummy” incident

BEAUFORT, NC (WCTI) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has determined three juveniles were behind an incident where a dummy was used in what officials at the time called an attempted car jacking.

Officials said the juveniles, ages 10, 14 and 17 told investigators the ordeal was supposed to be a prank. The juveniles said they set up the dummy in hopes that someone would run over it, think it was a real person and “freak out.”

Detectives are still investigating and the district attorney’s office is being contacted to determine if charges will be filed. They also said they do not believe this incident is connected to a Dollar General Store robbery in Newport earlier in the week.

