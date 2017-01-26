Protesters charged after flying ‘RESIST’ banner from crane

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , ,

'Resist' banner hung by Greenpeace protesters (Source: WJLA)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Seven Greenpeace protesters are facing charges after climbing a 270-foot tall construction crane blocks from the White House and unfurling a massive orange and yellow banner with the word, “RESIST.”

Media outlets report that the protesters, who began their climb early Wednesday, came down after 10 p.m. and were taken into custody. Police say they are charged with second-degree burglary, unlawful entry and destruction of property.

The banner encouraging opposition to President Donald Trump’s agenda was clearly visible from the grounds of the White House for several hours on Wednesday. Protesters hoped it would get under his skin.

The protests came a day after the Trump administration moved to delay implementation of at least 30 environmental rules and froze new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • It’s such a pity this world is so rampant with idiots. The Greenpeace freaks have always kept themselves in that category.

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Judge puts NC Medicaid litigation on hold for several months
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
NC lawmakers, federal regulators ask for 60-day hold on ACA suit
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments