Wilmington students look back at old memories inside time capsule

The students were 5th graders when they buried the capsule. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — High School Seniors who attended Parsley Elementary School were able to enjoy a walk down memory lane today as they opened a “time capsule” they created in 2010.

The students were 5th graders when they made the capsule, which contained treasured items, noteworthy news clippings, and classroom posters.

Today’s experience allowed them to remember how much they have changed over the last several years—and how much the world has changed as well.

“Silly bands was a big thing,” said student J.J. Ward.

The students reconnected with long-forgotten faces and even recreated their 5th grade class picture by posing in the same spot on the playground equipment.

Teacher Kris Boberg says she has been looking forward to this day for a long time.

“You know, when they leave in 5th grade, I think, ‘Gosh. Am I ever going to see them again?’” she said. “To see them, a whole group of them, here seven years later all together, it just tears me up a little bit.”

The students said that it was people like Boberg who paved the way for their success.

“I don’t think I’d be here today if it wasn’t for her,” said Carson Edwards, Senior.

While the students will soon go their separate ways, today, at least, they were all able to stand together at this moment, each with big dreams for the future.