Cherokee leaders approve $200 million casino expansion

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) – The leaders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have approved plans to expand Harrah’s Cherokee Casino.

The Asheville-Citizen Times reported the tribe’s leaders approved plans earlier this month for a $200 million expansion to add at least 600 additional hotel rooms, as well as 100,000 feet of convention space.

Officials say the 1,100 current hotel rooms have a 99 percent occupancy rate year-round.

The casino includes 170 tables with live dealers and 3,600 digital slot machines. There is 15,000 square feet of convention space now.

Marketing vice president Leeann Bridges says Harrah’s wants more convention business. Bridges says they’ve had to limit conventions to Monday-Thursday to make room for weekend gamblers. Harrah’s would like to have room for weekend conventions, too.

There is no firm timetable for the expansion.

