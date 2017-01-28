Make-A-Wish grants Wilmington teen’s wish to go to Disney World

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Saturday was a very exciting day for a 14 year-old here in Wilmington.

Emilie Monteith met with representatives from the Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina group to plan her trip to Disney World.

At three years old, Emilie began to have seizures and now eleven years later her condition is beginning to get worse.

For this reason, Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina is paying for Emilie and her family to go enjoy a week in Disney World.

The make a wish group grants 200 wishes to kids with life threatening conditions every year.

Now, they’re helping Emilie’s dream come true.

“I’m honestly real thankful for it,” Emilie said. “It means a lot to me for these people to do this for me and my mom doing this for me.”

Emilie’s mother tells us that she doesn’t want people to feel sorry for Emilie and her family.

She says that this is just the journey that God has blessed them with.

From all of us at WWAY, have an amazing time in Disney World Emilie!