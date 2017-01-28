Trump sets 5-year and lifetime lobbying ban for officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is imposing a lifetime ban on administration officials lobbying for foreign governments, and a five-year ban for other lobbying.

Trump used his executive authority Saturday to put in place the bans – fulfilling part of his campaign pledge to “drain the swamp” in Washington.

Trump has said that those who want to work for him should focus on the job they’ll be doing for the American people, and not on future income earned by peddling their influence after serving in government. Administration officials describe the bans as historic in scope. But it’s not immediately clear how they’d be enforced.

Trump also took a separate action to restructure the National Security Council ask military advisers to prepare a plan to defeat the Islamic State group.

  • Vog46

    Just 5 years? Lobbying for foreign countries is not the problem. Lobbying for American company’s or groups IS the problem.. A step in the right direction, but doesn’t solve the problem.

    Vog
    Unaffiliated and darned proud of it

