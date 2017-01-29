Salvation Army to celebrate 130th anniversary with commemoration, doughnuts

(Photo: Wilmington Salvation Army)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Salvation Army will be celebrating a big anniversary Monday and the public is invited.

The Salvation Army is celebrating 130 years.

Marjor Richard Watts said on January 30, 1887, The Salvation Army led by Captains Couburn and Adjutant William Beall marched into Wilmington claiming it for God and declaring war against sin at Maginney’s Hall at 4th and Princes.

In various facilities during the past 130 years, The Salvation Army has operated an Emergency Home for Girls, a church, various men’s shelters, a Home and Hospital for single women’s and social service centers.

Watts said today, the Army service nearly 50,000 people each year in the Cape Fear area thru a myriad of social and religious programs. The Salvation Army served more than 20,000 people this past Christmas with food, toys and clothing. He said in Hurricane Matthew, they served more than 131,000 with meals.

Monday at 9:00 a.m., at the corner of 4th and Princess stands a monument in honor of The Salvation Army. That is where Major Richard Watts, local commander, staff and volunteers will lead a celebration of this anniversary.

Coffee and donuts will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army at 820 N. 2nd and 1411 Floral Parkway.