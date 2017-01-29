Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 years

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , , , ,

WASHINGTON (AP) — Starbucks says it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years.

The coffee chain’s move is in response to President Donald Trump’s indefinite suspension of Syrian refugees and temporary travel bans that apply to six other Muslim-majority nations.

Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz said in a letter to employees Sunday that the hiring would apply to stores worldwide and the effort would start in the United States where the focus would be on hiring immigrants “who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Bryan Leonard

    How about you hire American citizens, especially teens and young adults trying to find jobs to pay for college.

Related News

Supreme Court of the United States, Seal of the President of the United States
34 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump set to announce nominee for Supreme Court
Read More»
50 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
DeVos clears committee vote, faces plagiarism accusation
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
US says 872 ‘hardship’ case refugees to come in
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments