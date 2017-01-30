Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

DALLAS (AP) – The Boy Scouts of America says it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.

The organization announced Monday that it had made the decision to base enrollment in boys only programs on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout. The organization had previously held a policy that relied on the gender listed on a child’s birth certificate.

A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

A transgender child in Secaucus, New Jersey, was asked late last year to leave his Scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/30/2017 7:20:58 PM (GMT -5:00)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sheriff’s office waiting for Black Panthers members to pick up guns
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Obama backs protests erupting in response to Trump policies
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
George HW Bush is released from Houston hospital
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments