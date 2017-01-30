No foul play in death of former NC State star Shackleford, police say

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say there was no foul play in the death of former N.C. State basketball star and Kinston native Charles Shackleford, who was found dead last week.

Kinston police said Shackleford’s death was discovered Friday morning at 2106 Rouse Road in Kinston.

On Monday, police said in a statement that their investigation “reveals no evidence of foul play.”

However, police said the cause of death has not been determined and the incident is still under investigation.

Police added that Shackleford’s cause of death will be determined by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Shackleford graduated from Kinston High School and then played basketball for North Carolina State from 1985 through 1988.

Read more at WNCN.com.