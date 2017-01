WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A two car wreck on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is slowing traffic into Wilmington this morning.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, the call came in at 7:30 a.m.. No injuries were reported.

Law enforcement is still working to get the cars out of the road at this time.

Join our Waze team and check the app for the latest updates on the roads.