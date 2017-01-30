Police: Mother made up story about 4-year-old in stolen car

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police say an Ohio woman who said her 4-year-old daughter was sleeping in her car when it was stolen made up the story so officers would quickly find the vehicle.

Columbus police say the car was located Monday morning and the child was found unharmed. But police had indicated she wasn’t found with the vehicle.

Police said later Monday that the car was stolen, but the child was never in it.

The mother’s call reporting her daughter was in the stolen car had resulted in an Amber Alert. Police said that after the alert was issued, a 911 caller reported the girl was safe at a Columbus home with her aunt, who was babysitting.

Authorities say the mother has been charged with making a false statement.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/30/2017 4:25:19 PM (GMT -5:00)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Registered sex offender accused of being on Brunswick County school property
Read More»
Animal Abuse
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
7 dogs found shot, killed along rural NC road
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
NewBridge bank robbed for second time in three weeks
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments