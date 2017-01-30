Registered sex offender accused of being on Brunswick County school property

Dallas O'Daniels (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A registered sex offender released from prison two years ago faces charges.

Southport resident Dallas Lee O’Daniels, 70, is accused of going on the campus of Brunswick County Academy in Bolivia. BCA is an alternative school that serves students in grades 6 – 12.

O’Daniels is charged with sex offender unlawfully on child premises and a probation violation.

He is in the Brunswick County  jail under a $25,000 bond.

According to the Department of Public Safety, O’Daniels was convicted in 2008 of 1st degree sex offense with a child under the age of 13.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was released January 31, 2015.

 

 

 

 

