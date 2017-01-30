Students want answers after ‘Miss Fayetteville State’ stripped of title

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Some Fayetteville State University students want to know why the student named “Miss Fayetteville State” was stripped of her title.

Students said an email was sent from Chancellor’s Office indicating Bria Perkins would no longer hold the title.

The email did not say why Perkins lost her title.

Monday, more than 100 students marched from the student center to the Chancellor James A. Anderson’s office chanting to “Bring Bria back.”

“Bria Perkins is a phenomenal leader, phenomenal queen. As you can see here, a people’s queen. Bria has done nothing to show aggressive behavior. She’s always been upbeat, happy, exciting,” said FSU Student Body President Elliott Jackson.

The school released a statement saying the decision “is in the best interest of the university and its students.”

