SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Fire Chief plans to retire this year after almost 19 years at the department.

Chief Joseph Rivenbark said he is retiring March 1. He has been working in fire for 45 years.

Rivenbark said he started in Penderlea and then, moved to Surf City in 1998 to help start the department.

“Me and my wife are retiring and going to do some traveling,” Rivenbark said. “We’ve got a grand baby on the way and we’re going to spoil them.”