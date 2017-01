The Trask Titans try to clamp down on defense on January 30, 2017. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY)

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The Trask boys basketball entered Monday’s home basketball with a four game winning streak, but the Titans couldn’t handle conference foe Wallace-Rose Hill. The Bulldogs beat Trask 85-60. Check out our game highlights.

Monday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys

Wallace-Rose Hill 85 – Trask 60 **see video

Lejeune 80 – Bear Grass 72

White Oak 64 – Croatan 58

Girls

Wallace-Rose Hill 57 – Trask 19

Lejeune 71 – Bear Grass 38

Croatan 40 – White Oak 34