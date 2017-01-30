UNCW’s Kevin Keatts explains first CAA setback of season

Kevin Keatts talks about his UNCW team on WWAY on January 29, 2017. Photo Kevin Keatts Show

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW men’s basketball team hadn’t lost a CAA game all season until Saturday afternoon against William & Mary. Seahawks head coach Kevin Keatts explained the 96-78 setback on the Kevin Keatts Show on Sunday. “I want to give credit to William & Mary for bouncing back,” Keatts said. “We had an off night shooting the basketball and it seemed like the shots they took that took went in, even the fluky shots.  It was weird, they made shots at the end of the shot clock, the made shots in transition, they were very good and they protected their home court.”

Note: The Kevin Keatts Show airs on Sunday at 11:30 on WWAY.

