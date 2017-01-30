Wilmington Mayor delivers 2017 State of the City address

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – On Monday, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo addressed several key Wilmington issues in his annual State of the City address.

Speaking at City Hall to dozens of community members and leaders, Saffo discussed upcoming projects such as an effort to bring the film industry back to the area; legislature that will create more affordable housing; and a bill that will attempt to minimize the opioid epidemic affecting the city.

Mayor Saffo also outlined future infrastructure improvements at five of the most congested intersections in the city, including Kerr Avenue, Martin Luther King Parkway, Eastwood Road, and College Road.

Saffo expressed confidence that the projects will be complete within the next decade.

“I feel that within the next 10 years, all of these interchanges will be either completed, or under construction,” he said. “This is a commitment to address the most important issue for our citizens which is, and always has been, traffic.”

Saffo also mentioned that the 5-year infrastructure improvement plan to repave streets, sidewalks, and the Riverwalk, will be completed by the end of this year.