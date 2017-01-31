Man charged with robbing NewBridge bank twice and other businesses

Michael Rollins (Photo: New Hanover County Jail)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – About 30 minutes after the NewBridge bank was robbed yesterday afternoon, Wilmington police say they had the man responsible in custody.

Police say Michael Shayne Rollins, 36, walked into the NewBridge Bank on South College Road and pointed a gun at the teller. When he left, an employee ran after the suspect. Witnesses told police they spotted a vehicle quickly leave a neighboring building and then head west on Wilshire.

Police spotted the vehicle and pulled it over just before 2:30 p.m.

They arrested Rollins.

They say he’s also the man who robbed this same bank on January 9 and also robbed the Little Caesars on University Drive.

Police say Rollins is also charged with robbing the TidalMart on Greenville Avenue on January 24.

He’s in the New Hanover County jail charged with 4 counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s under a $500,000 bond.