Accused kidnapper faces charges in new child sex assault investigation

Douglas Edwards (Photo: NC Department of Public Safety)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County man accused of kidnapping a 6-year-old girl in September and sexually assaulting her faces a new charge in a separate case.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Douglas Nelson Edwards inappropriately touched a 9-year-old child while working as a painter. According to arrest warrants, the alleged crime happened between August 15 and August 23 of 2016. Edwards is charged with indecent liberties with a minor in that case.

Edwards was charged with that crime while in jail on numerous charges, including attempted murder.

On September 14, a 6-year-old girl was kidnapped from her driveway off Carolina Beach Road. That launched a massive search involving the FBI and local law enforcement. Less than 24 hours later, she was found alive and chained to a tree off River Road.

According to warrants, Edwards admitted to kidnapping the child. He also said he kissed her on the forehead before he left.

While in jail, Edwards allegedly tried to contact the 6-year-old victim. According to warrants, Douglas Nelson Edwards wrote a letter to the victim trying to get her not to go to court and writing that he was sorry and for “no mor policia” and “no testimonial.” The victim’s family turned those letters over to investigators.

A judge granted the state’s request to prohibit Edwards from any communication with alleged victim and her family, and that any written communication Edwards sends from the jail other than mail to his attorney be screened before it is sent.

Edwards is now charged with a felony county of intimidating a witness. He also faces charges for attempted murder, kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child among other counts. He is a registered sex offender.

Edwards remains in jail under a $12,400,000.00 bond.