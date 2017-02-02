WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Many Wilmington residents have never heard of the Cape Fear Crossing project, more commonly known as the Skyway Project.

But the project, which would connect Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard to Highway 17 in Brunswick County, has been up in the air for decades.

Mike Kozlosky, Director of the Wilmington Metropolitan Urban Area Planning Organization, says that it’s unfortunate that plans for the project have fallen by the wayside.

“You know, this is a signature structure that would show off Wilmington’s character,” he said.

Wilmington resident Jerrine Taylor, who has lived in the city since 1959, remembers the Skyway.

She says that the project is now more necessary than ever.

“I think it needs to happen, and it needs to happen for the future, because I mean, you can just look around this area and see everything that’s going up,” she said.

Kozlosky says that the project, estimated at $1 billion, failed to materialize because it could not raise the money it needed.

Eventually, however, the proposal re-surfaced with a new name–the Cape Fear Crossing—and renewed hopes.

Kozlosky says the WMPO will discuss the project at a meeting on March 29.

The organization will examine the environmental and financial impacts of the project, whose current cost estimates now range from $500 million to more than $1 billion.

Although Kozlosky supports the project, he says that costs are a concern.

“If it’s going to come from the state, I think it’s a priority. I don’t think the city could fund something like that,” he said.