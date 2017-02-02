OPERATION GRIDLOCK: Renewed hopes for Skyway project, now called Cape Fear Crossing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Many Wilmington residents have never heard of the Cape Fear Crossing project, more commonly known as the Skyway Project.

But the project, which would connect Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard to Highway 17 in Brunswick County, has been up in the air for decades.

Mike Kozlosky, Director of the Wilmington Metropolitan Urban Area Planning Organization, says that it’s unfortunate that plans for the project have fallen by the wayside.

“You know, this is a signature structure that would show off Wilmington’s character,” he said.

Wilmington resident Jerrine Taylor, who has lived in the city since 1959, remembers the Skyway.

She says that the project is now more necessary than ever.

“I think it needs to happen, and it needs to happen for the future, because I mean, you can just look around this area and see everything that’s going up,” she said.

Kozlosky says that the project, estimated at $1 billion, failed to materialize because it could not raise the money it needed.

Eventually, however, the proposal re-surfaced with a new name–the Cape Fear Crossing—and renewed hopes.

Kozlosky says the WMPO will discuss the project at a meeting on March 29.

The organization will examine the environmental and financial impacts of the project, whose current cost estimates now range from $500 million to more than $1 billion.

Although Kozlosky supports the project, he says that costs are a concern.

“If it’s going to come from the state, I think it’s a priority. I don’t think the city could fund something like that,” he said.

  • guest45

    the road and bridge needs to be from 74 to Interstate 140, anything less is just a joke.

  • Kate McCloud

    Living in southern New Hanover County, this bridge will save lives if Cat 5 hurricane comes. WAY OVERDUE. Our great little pennisula needs more ways to travel due West.

  • With out NCDOT building and managing a project of this magnitude, the 1 billion dollar pricetag would easily double, if not triple due to the 30+ years it would take for them to complete it!

  • Kathy Cook

    Aren’t all bridges the responsibility of the State Highway Dept. to build and maintain?

  • Vog46

    My only concern here is that the area roads leading to the crossing are primed for more traffic already. the number of developments along Carolina Beach have put a strain on that road NOW even before the bridge gets off the ground.
    When you combine the traffic from this bridge along with the traffic coming from the Port to I-40 I just don’t see how this can be handled effectively
    Vog

