Student Trump supporter beaten on Berkeley campus after protest

3 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – A 21-year-old student who supports President Donald Trump was beaten up on the University of California, Berkeley campus a day after violent protests led authorities to cancel a controversial speech.

Jack Palkovic says he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap and on his way to class Thursday when a white SUV slammed to a stop and two young men ran toward him.

One of the men screamed an epithet, grabbed Palkovic’s hat and pummeled him before the two got back in the vehicle and tried to drive away. An Associated Press reporter witnessed the attack.

Police arrived, blocked their escape and arrested both men.

Palkovic says he is a member of the college Republicans group and helped organize Wednesday’s event with Milo Yiannopoulos, a polarizing editor of Breitbart News.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/2/2017 6:35:46 PM (GMT -5:00)

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • humanfan

    Where are the names of those arrested?

  • Roger Mulley

    And these folks want us to see their side and agree with them. They are pushing us all away. How dumb.

  • Old Surfer

    will it get to the point where just being a Republican on a college campus will be a dangerous thing?

Related News

18 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Crime Stoppers offering $5k reward for Wilmington murder arrest
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Former officer strangled women, hid bodies in suitcases
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Run for Refugees receives record participants, donations
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments