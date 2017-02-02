Trump raps Schwarzenegger at National Prayer Breakfast

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is seeking prayers for Arnold Schwarzenegger over ratings for “Celebrity Apprentice” – the show Trump once hosted.

Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday, Trump said ratings went “right down the tubes,” and the show has been a “total disaster” since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month.

Trump told the audience, “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can.”

Schwarzenegger responded in a brief video on his Twitter account, captioned “The National Prayer Breakfast?” He suggests he and Trump switch jobs since Trump is “such an expert in ratings.”

That way, Schwarzenegger says, “people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

According to the Nielsen company, ratings for Schwarzenegger’s debut were down significantly compared to Trump’s debut in January 2004.

  • Arny. Just another antique, worn out, has-been scraping the bottom of the barrel for a few more nickles before Alzheimers sets in.
    Actors…they do nothing but “pretend” for a living. No wonder they appear as they live on Mars.

    • Vog46

      Yeah I agree Celebrity Apprentice see,ms tpo be a breeding ground for has beens and antiques.

      Vog
      Unaffiliated and darned proud of

    • salmon

      The “pretending”, and other things, that child actors and models who are forced to do by their money hungry pimps of parents may also lead to long term mental health issues such as dissociative disorder and schizophrenia. The entertainment industry has been sweeping far too much under the rug far far too long. Accountability terrifies people.

