Surveillance photos of women accused in Lowes Foods theft. (Photo: Leland Police Dept.)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Leland Police Department needs your help identifying the women in these photos.

Police say they went into the Lowes Foods at Cutlers Crossing and stole various items without paying. Police say it happened on January 16.

According to a news release, the women were seen driving a red Chevrolet Impala with a Maine registration plate.

If you know who these women are, contact Detective Charles Frey at (910) 408-3052.