Crime Stoppers offering $5k reward for Wilmington murder arrest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the murder of Darryl Alphonso Freeman, Jr.

Freeman and three other men were shot at 2:37 p.m. on September 3. Officer’s responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the 600 and 700 block of N. 30th St. When they arrived, officers found Freeman on the ground. He had been shot in the head. EMS transported him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Wakeel Stewart, 21, Maurice Bellamy, 25, Tyree Johnson, 20, were also shot. They were treated and released from the hospital.

One week after the shooting, Freeman died.

According to a news release, a large number of people were in the area at the time of the shooting, but as of yet no one has come forward with information on Freeman’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (800) 531-8945, Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708,” or call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609. All calls to Crimestoppers and texts to Text-A-Tip are anonymous.