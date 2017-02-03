FEMA to offer rebuilding program in Brunswick County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – FEMA is offering a repair and rebuilding program in Brunswick, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, and Nash Counties this week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Specialists will answer questions and offer home improvement tips designed to help homeowners prevent damage from future disasters.

Topics will include flood insurance, elevating utilities, and rebuilding homes that have been flooded.

In Brunswick County, the program will take place Monday through Friday in Building C of the County Government Center at 3325 Old Ocean Hwy.

Information about the other locations can be found at fema.gov.

