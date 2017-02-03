Event gives Brunswick County kids free dental treatment

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Some Brunswick County children had a big reason to smile today: free dental treatments.

Dr. Cecilia Lu of Coastal Pediatric Dentistry gave kids free dental exams, free X-Rays, free dental cleanings, and free sealants as part of the national Give a Kid a Smile program.

The program aims to give free dental care to disadvantaged children who would otherwise not receive any.

Lu said one of her main goals as a dentist is to give children care that will last a lifetime.

“My goal is to have them grow up and have great dental health. And not be afraid of going to the dentist,” she said.

Today, about 50 kids left Coastal Pediatric Dentistry with a smile–and a bag of goodies.

The annual event takes place on the first Friday of February. It has never before been held in Brunswick County.