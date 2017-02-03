Mans boards bus; slaps teen who allegedly bothered girlfriend’s daughter

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

ELGIN, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 36-year-old man walked onto a South Carolina school bus and smacked a student who had bothered his girlfriend’s daughter.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said in a news release that Karl Williams was charged with disturbing schools and interfering with the operation of a school bus.

Matthews says when the school bus from Lugoff-Elgin High School dropped off his girlfriend’s daughter Tuesday, Williams walked onto the bus and slapped a 16-year-old boy in the head. He then left the bus.

The incident was captured by a camera on the school bus.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chapel Hill, Carrboro, UNC suffer water shutdown
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Proposal to reduce UNC board considered in House next week
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Museum of Coastal Carolina to host alligator program
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments