Man killed in deadly Tabor City shooting identified

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The victim in a deadly shooting in Tabor City this week has been identified, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said the incident happened February 1 between 10 and 10:15 p.m. on Miller Road.

They say the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to at least three different shots fired calls at three different locations on that road.

The spokeswoman said three people sustained gunshot wounds during the shooting. Two victims were taken to nearby hospitals, while the other was found dead outside a home.

They said one of the victims who was hurt was released from the hospital and is recovering, and the other is still in the hospital in stable condition.

Those victim’s names will not be released to protect their safety.

The spokeswoman said the person who died in the shooting was identified as Bazzle Jerome McClure, 31. They said his last known address was Mount Airy.

The sheriff’s office said no suspects are in custody at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 640-6629.