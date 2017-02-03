Portion of HWY 210 in Pender County closing for two weeks

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Starting Wednesday, a section of N.C. 210 will be closed for more than two weeks to fix damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.

The Department of Transportation says the storm damaged a drainage pipe so severely that it can no longer function. DOT Crews will be closing the road to remove and replace the pipe.

The section of HWY 210 that will be closed is about two miles north of Holly Shelter Road. The road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday until 5:00 p.m. Friday February 24.

A sign will detour drivers toward Island Creek/Holly Shelter Road, I-40 West and N.C. 210.

The DOT wants to remind drivers to watch for detour signs, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.