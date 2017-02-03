Santa’s House about two weeks from completion

In about two weeks, Santa's House in Carolina Beach will soon be completed. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It started with a little girl and her wish for Santa to have a new home.

In September, Carolina Beach residents and builders came up with the idea to build a new home for Harry Buie, the man known as Santa Claus.

We stopped by to see how the construction is going and when the homecoming will be.

The inside looks a little different than the last time we saw Harry Buie’s house.

Since then the sheet rock has been put in place, the cabinets in the kitchen are almost complete and it’s beginning to look like a finished product.

A far cry from the dilapidated home he once had.

The outside almost looks picture-perfect as well.

Habitat for Harry lead builder Bryant Bass says that they recently held a volunteer day to paint the outside, and everyone is excited to get harry into his new home.

“There was a tremendous amount of excitement on the volunteer day so I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like the day that we actually present him the keys to his brand new home.” Bass said.

The day that Harry can move into his new home is now just over two weeks away and that’s when these doors will officially open to Harry’s new home.