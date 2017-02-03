She ROCKS donates $60k to Zimmer Cancer Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — She Rocks Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to raising money for ovarian cancer research, has donated $60,000 to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The donation paid for 35 infusion chairs for the newly remodeled Infusion Unit at NHRMC’s Zimmer Cancer Center.

The infusion chairs will allow patients to relax comfortably during the treatment.

The chairs will also provide patients with environmental control by giving them heat and massage options.

“We are very appreciative of the generosity and support of She ROCKS,” said Henry Hawthorne, Administrator of Oncology at NHRMC Zimmer Cancer Center.

She Rocks Inc. was formed in 2014 to raise awareness and funding for ovarian cancer research. For more information, visit http://she-rocks.org.