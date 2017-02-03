Wine and Chocolate Festival kicks off celebrations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wine and Chocolate Festival kicked off tonight with the grand tasting at the Coastline Center.

This Saturday and Sunday, festival goers will be able to browse chocolate, wine, food, and more at the Wine & Chocolate Marketplace.

Lisa Keenan, a festival vendor, owns Carolina Shores Natural Shop in Topsail Beach.

She said she’s created many special products just for the festival, such as a muscadine soap from grapes picked in Pender County.

“I also made chocolate mint bath truffles and a chocolate peppermint scrub that you want to eat– but please don’t,” she said.

Organizers say this is likely to be the biggest festival yet. It’s happening Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m.