WWAY’s Full Court Press – Feb. 3

Angel Smith and Amani Muhammad go after a rebound on Febuary 3, 2017. Photo Rodney Williams

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday was rivalry night for the Wilmington area high schools. We featured New Hanover-Hoggard and Laney-Ashley on Friday’s Full Court Press. We also showcased Coastal Christian-Parrott, West Brunswick-South Brunswick and Whiteville-East Columbus. Check out our game action and analysis!

Girls Basketball

COASTAL CHRISTIAN 35 – PARROTT ACADEMY 29

ASHLEY 36 – LANEY 31 **see video

NORTH BRUNSWICK 61 – DIXON 37

WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 31 – BETHEL CHRISTIAN 28

CLINTON 88 – WEST BLADEN 40

EAST COLUMBUS 47 – WHITEVILLE 34 **see video

WEST COLUMBUS 56 – SOUTH ROBESON 39

SOUTH COLUMBUS 49 – ST. PAULS 19

SOUTH BRUNSWICK 63 – WEST BRUNSWICK 41

NEW HANOVER 45 – HOGGARD 31 **see video

NORTHSIDE 41 – EAST DUPLIN 40

Boys Basketball

COASTAL CHRISTIAN 49 – PARROTT 36 **see video

BETHEL CHRISTIAN 59 – WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 43

WHITEVILLE 64 – EAST COLUMBUS 47 **see video

MIDWAY 67 – TRASK 48

NORTH BRUNSWICK 66 – DIXON 48

CLINTON 72 – WEST BLADEN 52

NEW HANOVER 57 – HOGGARD 41 **see video

ST. PAULS 70 – SOUTH COLUMBUS 33

WEST BRUNSWICK 70 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 63 **see video

ASHLEY 50 – LANEY 46 **see video

FAIRMONT 70 – RED SPRINGS 58