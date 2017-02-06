Attorney General Stein takes action to oppose President Trump’s immigration ban

(Credit: joshstein.org)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that he will join 16 other attorneys generals in filing an amicus brief in support of Washington and Minnesota in the federal lawsuit against the Trump Administration’s immigration ban.

Attorney General Stein released the following statement:

“President Trump’s executive order undermines the core American value of religious tolerance, and it makes us less safe. It signals to the world that America sees all Muslims as terrorists, strengthening ISIS’s propaganda and efforts to recruit terrorists. Not only is Trump doing immeasurable damage to our country’s standing, he’s doing it in a way that is unconstitutional. That is why I will join my colleagues in taking action.”