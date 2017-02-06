Best basketball fan in the area? If not, definitely the loudest

Laretha Jenkins is all smiles when she talks about the CFCC men's basketball team. (Photo: John Rendleman/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Basketball games at Cape Fear Community College typically don’t draw a big crowd, but it can get loud at the Schwartz Center, thanks in part to one fan who is full of energy.

“My voice is loud and heavy and it carries naturally,” Laretha Jenkins told WWAY. “It’s not something I set out to do. It just happens. It comes naturally.”

Trae Bryant is one of the starters on the Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball team. “She gets in everybody’s (opponents) head,” Bryant said after CFCC’s home win last week. “I think it really helps us throughout the game. She’s a homecourt advantage by herself. I love her. I love her to death. She really helps us.”

Ryan Mantlo is the CFFC head men’s basketball coach. “She’s our best fan,” Mantlo told WWAY. “She’s at every game. She loves the boys dearly, shows up for their graduation. She means a lot to our kids. Can I hear her? There’s no doubt. I think everybody hears her.”

So there’s no doubt the CFCC basketball players adore Laretha Jenkins, but what about the opponents? “They’ve given me the finger while playing, while running down the court,” Jenkins said. “I take no offense to it.” We asked Jenkins if she thinks she’s the best basketball fan in Wilmington. “If not the best, I think I’m the loudest.” Trae Bryant agrees. “She is the loudest. I have never met a fan like her before, ever.”

Laretha Jenkins is a proud CFCC graduate. CFCC currently sports an 18-4 record. The Sea Devils next home game will be Wednesday, February 8 at 6 p.m.