Commissioners approve grant for body cameras

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved a grant to help purchase body cameras for deputies at the County’s Detention Division.

The New Hanover County’s Sheriffs Office submitted a grant application of $27,400 to buy 75 body cameras. The purchase costs a total of $54,800. The other half will come from the Sheriff Office’s budget.

Commissioner Rob Zapple says the purchase will increase security not only for inmates, but for the deputies as well.

Some of the body cameras are already on the way; the others should arrive in the next few months.