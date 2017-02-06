New Hanover Commissioners vote to cap own travel expenses

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Commissioners voted to add themselves to a travel policy today that will cap their travel expenses.

The new board policy, which it approved in a 3 to 1 vote, will require members to adhere to a $4,000 cap per fiscal year.

Commissioners are required to travel in and out of the state for events such as award ceremonies, banquets, and recognition ceremonies.

While Commissioner Patricia Kusek suggested this policy, not all agree with it.

Commissioner Rob Zapple voted against the resolution. He says the cap is a shame.

“They have lowered it to the point it will not cover all the basic conferences, meetings and committee meetings that are there. So Commissioners will have to make a decision whether they want to shell out of their own pocket, lose time from their own jobs, be away from their families, to pursue the legitimate business of New Hanover County,” he said.

The resolution will go into effect immediately. Commissioner Zapple says he will continue to urge fellow Commissioners to raise it.