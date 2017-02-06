New Hanover Commission approves funding for marketing city during PGA Tour event

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , , ,

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Commissioners approved funding for a marketing plan that will promote the Wilmington area during the Wells Fargo Golf Championship this May.

The PGA Tour event is expected to be one of the largest the city has ever seen.

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce asked for $75,000 from the county and $50,000 from the city to promote the region and attract business during the tournament.

This afternoon, County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the $75,000 request. The Wilmington City Council will consider the $50,000 request tomorrow.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
City of Southport requests ‘prepared meal tax’ to pay for waterfront erosion
Read More»
20 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sports group pleads with legislators to get HB2 off books
Read More»
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Gov. Cooper appoints Deb Butler to Hamilton’s NC House seat
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments