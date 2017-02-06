(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Commissioners approved funding for a marketing plan that will promote the Wilmington area during the Wells Fargo Golf Championship this May.

The PGA Tour event is expected to be one of the largest the city has ever seen.

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce asked for $75,000 from the county and $50,000 from the city to promote the region and attract business during the tournament.

This afternoon, County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the $75,000 request. The Wilmington City Council will consider the $50,000 request tomorrow.