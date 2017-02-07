60 surf zone fatalities in US during 2016, 68% caused by rip currents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We are only a month away from the start of our severe weather season and a couple months away from beach season so it’s time to start thinking about how we can stay safe in the busy months ahead.

The National Weather Service released the Spring Safety Campaign information Tuesday as a part of the Weather Ready Nation program.

In 2016, 68% of surf zone fatalities were caused by rip currents. One of those happened in Carolina Beach last May.

Wrightsville Beach lifeguards had more than 150 rip current rescues and had zero fatalities during on duty hours.