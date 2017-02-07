Brunswick County woman sentenced for promoting teen prostitution

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A 26-year-old Wilmington woman is going to prison after pleading guilty to promoting prostitution.

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s office, Kasi Lynn Smith, pleaded guilty Monday.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received word from Brunswick County law enforcement that a 17-year-old was with Smith at the Super 8 Motel at 3604 Market Street.

Smith was known to Brunswick County law enforcement as a drug user and prostitute.

Officers found Smith and the teen at the Budgetel Inn at 4903 Market Street engaging in prostitution. Smith had advertised herself and the teen on Backpage.com, soliciting prostitution services without the teen’s knowledge.

Smith took photos of the minor, gave her heroin, and encouraged her to engage in sexual activity for money.

“Introducing a teenager into the world of drugs and prostitution can be a devastating and life-altering event,” said Prosecutor Connie Jordan. “The personal violence and the health concerns rampant in these criminal offenses make these cases a priority for our community.”

A judge sentenced Smith to a minimum of 3 years and 8 months behind bars.

Once she is released, she will be on post-release supervision. She will be required to register with the North Carolina Sex Offender and Public Protection Program for 30 years.