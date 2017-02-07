CFPUA planned outage to result in boil water advisory

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will conduct a planned service outage and will issue a precautionary boil water advisory for a section of downtown Wilmington.

Crews will repair several water valves in the area as part of CFPUA’s valve replacement program and will refurbish a water main under 4th Street.

Service will be out Wednesday between 9:00 a.m. and approximately 5:00 p.m. The outage is expected to affect approximately 100 customers.

The addresses affected are the 600-800 blocks of 4th Street, 600 block, 701 & 704 5th Street, all of Fallows Alley and 500 block, 318 Queen Street.

The work was initially scheduled for last week; it was postponed due to difficulty with a key valve that is needed to complete the service shutdown.

A precautionary boil water advisory is issued after an outage is over because periods of low or no pressure increase the potential for the introduction of bacteria into the water system. Once service is restored, CFPUA customers in the above areas are asked to boil their water for one minute then allow it to cool prior to consumption or utilize another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, pet consumption, fruit and vegetable washing, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.