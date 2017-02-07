City of Southport requests ‘prepared meal tax’ to pay for waterfront erosion

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport is asking the General Assembly to create a meal tax to help them pay for erosion on the town’s waterfront.

Southport City Manager Kerry McDuffie said the Board of Alderman is asking for a half-percent tax on prepared meals. For example, he said, a $50 meal would have a $.25 cent tax added to it.

McDuffie said that visitors come to Soutport to enjoy the waterfront, but the city struggles to maintain it. If visitors want to continue enjoying the waterfront, he said, they will need to help pay for erosion control and take some of the burden off of city taxpayers.

McDuffie said if it is approved, the tax could start this summer.