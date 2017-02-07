Man allegedly throws gasoline on man, sets him on fire

FRANKLINTON, NC (WNCN) – A 45-year-old man faces charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said he threw gasoline on a man and set him on fire.

William Thomas Hester of Franklinton was charged with first-degree arson and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury following the Feb. 5 incident on Highland Way.

The victim, Adrian Mayo, is being treated at the Jaycee Burn Center at UNC.

Hester is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center under $503,000 secured bond.

Deputies have not given a motive for the attack.

Original story from WNCN.