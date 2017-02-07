Pet Pals: Alert, playful lab mix

Pet Pals: fawn and white lab mix

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Nothing slips past this week’s Pet Pal! He’s alert and aware of everything going on around him.

This is Max an 8-month-old fawn and white Labrador Retriever mix. He is already neutered and up to date on all his shots.

Stephen Watson with New Hanover County Animal Services says Max’s attentiveness will probably make it easier to train him. He also recommends a quiet household for him to get settled in.

Watch the interview above to see just how chill Max was on GMC this morning.

If you would like to make Max part of your home head over to New Hanover County Animal Services.

