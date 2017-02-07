Teen charged with hiding in Marsh Oaks home, threatening woman

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A teenager currently in the New Hanover County jail is now charged with a December breaking and entering n the Marsh Oaks community.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says Ean Freeman is charged with breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny after breaking and entering and kidnapping.

On December 6, a woman returned home from walking her dog and found a man hiding in her closet. Lt. Brewer says Freeman had a knife, threatened the woman and then ran out.

Freeman is currently in jail on armed robbery charges. He was arrested in January. He’s one of the teens accused of breaking into an apartment on Cape Harbor Drive and assaulting a 16-year-old inside.

Freeman is in jail under a $130,000 bond.