Renovated Zimmer Cancer Center to open Monday at NHRMC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center opens the doors to its newly renovated cancer center next week.

Phase one of the newly renovated Zimmer Cancer Center is done opens to the public Monday. We got an inside look at everything it has to offer.

The new additions to the treatment center include dedicated labs and pharmacy areas, more exam rooms and physician offices and expanded infusion space.

Officials say the Zimmer Cancer Center provided more than 8,300 chemotherapy and infusion treatments in 2016. Former patient Josh Lambeth was treated in the old facility and brought some insight into what would make the experience encouraging.

“They’re really focused on this being an inspirational area and for this to provide not only physically but emotionally when patients first walk through the door. It’s a lot different in a sense that it’s a lot more inviting,” Lambeth said.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center says the total cost of the project, inside and out, is $14.5 million. It’s a state of the art facility, from the equipment that’s used to the chairs that patients sit in.