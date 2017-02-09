Charlotte company expands recall of pimento spread to include additional products

Ruth's Pimento Spread (Photo: B&H Foods)

RALEIGH, NC (NC Department of Agriculture) – B&H Foods of Charlotte has expanded its recall of Ruth’s pimento spreads to include more products that were packed at the Chester, SC, plant. The products were distributed at retail supermarkets in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The company launched the initial recall on Feb. 2 after a routine sample collected at a retail location by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, which may cause life-threatening illness. No illnesses have been reported to date. The company elected to expand the recall as a precaution.

Consumers who have purchased these productsare urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. All lots and sell-by dates for products labeled as “Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, SC” are being recalled. Products labeled as packed in Charlotte are not included in this recall.

The following items are being recalled:

Product UPC Size Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 74952-00005 7 oz. Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 74952-12023 12 oz. Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 74952-24023 24 oz. Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread 74952-15005 16 oz. Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread 74952-12014 12 oz. Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread 74952-12000 12 oz. Ruth’s Cream Cheese w/Pineapple-Pecans 74952-12008 12 oz.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 532-0409 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.