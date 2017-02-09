Dozens oppose Walmart access project

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of Southport residents are concerned about a new access project they say will affect the Southport Way neighborhood and several other surrounding communities.

Thursday night several people opposed the proposal at the city’s regular agenda meeting before they were cut off.

The proposal, which was approved last year, is set to build an access road from Walmart into the Southport Way neighborhood on Maple Leaf Drive.

The purpose is to create a safe and convenient way for seniors in wheelchairs and others to get to and from the store with ease. But not everyone agrees with the city’s decision including Mort Barish who says it will do more harm than good.

“Cars are backing out of driveways into unlit, narrow, windy streets. There’s no way to see a tiny person in an electric wheelchair. It’s just enviable they’re going to collide. And the results would be disastrous,” Barish said.

Despite numerous pleas the city is moving forward with the project, right now they are just waiting for Walmart to get the ball rolling.

Community members have started a petition and have more than 150 signatures so far. They hope there is still a chance they can stop the process.